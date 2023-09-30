Khorsheed Media Fest sheds light on women’s roles, voices through journalism

MASHHAD CITY: The inaugural edition of the International Khorsheed Media Festival, in which Malaysian journalists are participating alongside over 100 of their female counterparts from more than 40 countries, sheds light on the importance of women’s roles and voices through journalism.

The First Lady of Iran, Jemileh Alamolhoda, said in her keynote speech that the festival aims to unite independent women in media worldwide to cover significant issues and amplify voices that are often overlooked by the mainstream media.

“We call upon you to come forward and convey the values that we agree together, such as freedom, liberty and family. Let’s take this opportunity to make our voices heard through the power of media.

“It is hoped that journalists could use this festival as a platform to discuss effective ways to empower women’s role and make their voices heard,” she said in her opening remarks at the festival held in the northeast of Iran from Friday (Sept 29) until Oct 1.

Themed “Women Narrate, Illuminate and Initiate Change”, the festival is dedicated to the memory of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian journalist who was killed by Israeli forces in May 2022 in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

Elaborating on the event, the festival’s programme director, Marzieh Hashemi, said the significant role played by the media is vital in today’s global challenges affecting women.

“The festival allows journalists to share their insights and gather suggestions to create new narratives for a better media coverage in disseminating information on women in all aspects of life – their contributions, hardwork and intelligence.

“Women are a pillar to creating big agendas, so let this festival be the platform,” said Marzieh, who is also an American-Iranian broadcaster.

She said in considering the impact of the media’s role in today’s world, she is optimistic that a similar festival could be held biennially.

The festival covers topics like women’s presence in media and the promotion of social justice, the media’s impact on the family institution, women’s role in resistance through media, the normalisation of violence against women by the media, and the connection between media and modern-day slavery.

Besides Malaysia, other participating countries include Brazil, Indonesia, China, Spain, Uganda, Venezuela, Kuwait, Argentina, Oman, the United Kingdom and Jordan, among others.-Bernama