Kidnap of cosmetic agent: Labourer jailed 56 months

PASIR MAS: A labourer was sentenced to 56 months in prison by the Sessions Court here today for the kidnap of a cosmetics sales agent last year.

Judge Badrul Munir Mohd Hamdy meted out the sentence on Mohd Hafizi Mohd Arifin (pix), 27, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, which was last April 12.

Mohd Hafizi was charged under Section 363 of the Penal Code with kidnapping Rosnazirah Mohd Nain, 37, in Kampung Semat Jal Palekbang, Tumpat at 5.10 pm on Sept 13 last year.

In mitigation, Mohd Hafizi, requested for the prison sentence to be reduced.

Deputy public prosecutor Hajarul Falenna Itah Abu Bakar prosecuted.

According to the complainant in the case, Mohd Nain Awang, 71, who is the victim’s father, two men entered their house looking for his daughter and then one of them dragged her out into a Toyota Vios car.

The father attempted to stop the car, but the accused pointed a sharp weapon at him before another suspect shoved a gun at him, before they all fled in the car.

Following that, a series of arrests were made to locate the victim and the police then managed to locate the Toyota Vios at ​​the Kuala Tat illegal jetty in Tumpat.

The forensic unit of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) then managed to find three fingerprints in the car which belonged to the accused.

The investigation also found that the victim was kidnapped because her husband, W Muhamad W Noor, 37, had unpaid debts.

Mohd Hafizi was arrested last April 12 in Terengganu. - Bernama