Kidnapped Datuk Seri found dead in Bestari Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a kidnapped businessman with a ‘Datuk Seri’ title was found among the shrubs at Batu 27 Jalan Rawang, Bestari Jaya, here today.

Selangor CID chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmad said the body of the 55-year-old man was found at about 9am today.

He said the victim was reportedly kidnapped while jogging at a playground in Jalan Persiaran Perdana, Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya on June 10.

“He was abducted at 10.30am,” he said in a brief statement, here today.

According to him, the victim was kidnapped for ransom.

As the news was written, an inspection by Bernama found that the investigation team was still at the scene looking for further clues and information. - Bernama