IPOH: A female teenager whose story went viral after it was alleged that she had been kidnapped from her home in Ampang, here, yesterday morning, has been found safe.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said the police received a report on the missing 13-year-old girl yesterday morning and a special team was set up to investigate the incident.

“An investigation found the teenager at her friend’s house yesterday and she is believed to be having a family problem,” he told Bernama through WhatsApp today.

Yesterday, a tweet from an individual claiming a teenager by the name of Qistina was suspected to have been kidnapped went viral on social media (Twitter) when her parents and elder brother went to Perak Tengah for vaccination.

The tweet which also uploaded a picture of the teenager, mentioned that the home of the family was ransacked and a threatening note was found when her parents and elder brother returned home from vaccination.

Bernama learnt that the police investigation found no criminal element was reported and the teenager left her home on her own will to go to her friend’s house.-Bernama