Kidnappers of Indonesian fishermen on Esscom ‘wanted list’

LAHAD DATU: The kidnapping of three Indonesian fishermen in the waters of Tambisan, Tungku, near here on Tuesday was the work of individuals listed in the ‘wanted list’ of the Eastern Sabah Security Command (Esscom).

Its commander, Datuk Hazani Ghazali (pix) said this information was obtained from Malaysian intelligence as well as the Philippines security forces.

“The kidnappers are in the Esscom WL (wanted list),“ he told Bernama.

Esscom had included the names of 18 Filipinos as its most wanted this year. They are Salip Mura Kayawan; Sibih Pisih; Titing Alihasan (Iyot Panday); Roger Saji; Long Sahirin; Jul Aksan Abdurajan (Halimaw); Hatib Hajan (Sawadjaan); Apo Mike (Majan Sahidjuan); Indang Susukan (Abu Jihad); Al Munjir Yadah; Raden Abuh; Marajan (Manajan Asiri); Sangbas (Anjang); Hamsan Pakkan (Black Cobra); Sabri Madrasul (Salip Jul); Jul (Jul Hasan); Tampi (Bunju); and Ben Tatoh.

However, Hazani said, one of the 18, Indang Susukan. was believed to have been killed in a confrontation.

He added that the criminals had encroached into national waters when the opportunity arose when a marine ship which was patrolling the waters of Tambisan was towed back to land following engine failure.

“They also had a team spying on our security forces, when it is safe, they will move in,” he said.

Meanwhile Sabah Region Four Marine Police Force Commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali said patrols in the waters of Tambisan had been beefed up with more assets and personnel in order to prevent kidnappings.

“We are in contact with the Philippine National Police on the kidnappings,” he said. — Bernama