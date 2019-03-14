Kim Jong-nam’s murder: AGC rejects Doan’s representation to drop charge

SHAH ALAM: While her co-accused Siti Aisyah is safely back home in Indonesia, Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong will remain on trial for the murder of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

Huong’s application, which was filed on Monday, to have the charge against her dropped was rejected by the Attorney-General (AG).

At the hearing today, deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad informed High Court judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin that the prosecution had decided to throw out the application.

No reason was given.

Huong’s counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik described the decision as “unfair” to his client. “The decision does not speak well of our criminal justice system,” he said.

Doan and Siti were jointly accused of assassinating Jong Nam by smearing VX nerve gas on his face at klia2 in February 2017.

Both women denied committing the murder, saying that they were deceived by North Korean agents into believing that they were taking part in a prank.

On Monday, the prosecution withdrew the charge against Siti.

Since her shock release, the Vietnamese government has sought Huong’s release.

Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh made the plea in a telephone call to his Malaysian counterpart Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah on Tuesday, according to a statement on the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry website.

It said Minh asked for the Malaysian court to conduct a fair trial and free Huong.

Huong, who was expected to testify in her own defence this week, barely reacted to Siti’s release.

Proceedings have been postponed to April 1.