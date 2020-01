KOTA KINABALU: A total of 201 permits for campaigning and ‘ceramah’ (political talks) have been issued to the two political parties - Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Barisan Nasional (BN) - contesting in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election.

Sabah Commissioner of Police Datuk Omar Mammah said 95 permits were issued for Beaufort and 106 for Papar, as of yesterday.

“So far, police have received 23 reports on various offences in connection with the Kimanis parliamentary by-election,” he told reporters after launching the Op Selamat 16 in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration, here today.

Omar said of the total, nine investigation papers have been opened for various offences under the Election Offences Act 1954 and the Penal Code.

The cases being investigated include those linked to defamation, damaging posters and banners, and making statements that could cause public outrage, provocation and hatred.

“The police have advised those involved in the Kimanis parliamentary by-election campaign to control their emotions, respect others and don’t make any statements to humiliate other people,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Omar said the number of police personnel deployed for the by-election has been increased from 792 to 859 to ensure a smooth election process.

The Kimanis by-election on Saturday is a straight fight between Warisan’s Datuk Karim Bujang and Datuk Mohamad Alamin of BN. - Bernama