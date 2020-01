KIMANIS: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) has urged voters in the Kimanis parliamentary constituency to send a clear signal by rejecting Barisan Nasional (BN) in the by-election on Saturday.

He said voters should not have a difficult decision to choose between Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and BN’s Datuk Mohamad Alamin based on the ‘track record’ of both the parties contesting in the election.

“It is not difficult (for voters) to decide. We have two choices — (the first) Warisan, which cares about the people and is committed to developing Sabah, so we need to support Warisan.

“(Or) to vote for BN, where (many of) their leaders are waiting for their turn to go to jail (facing various court cases),“ he said when campaigning in Kampung Pimping, Membakut tonight.

The Kimanis by-election is a straight fight between Karim and Mohamad. — Bernama