Kindergarten helps children learn the story of Malaysia

KEPALA BATAS: Early childhood education centres also play an essential role in teaching the significance of Malaysia Day, especially in appreciating the diversity and uniqueness of each state in the country.

Tadika Khalifah Intelek founder Rohani Abdul Ghani, 59, said the six branches of the kindergarten emphasised the importance of celebrating both the National Day and Malaysia Day from young.

She said this would allow the children to understand that National Day is observed every year to celebrate the country’s independence, while Malaysia Day commemorates the establishment of Malaysia through the merger of Malaya, Sabah, Sarawak and Singapore in 1963.

“Our kindergartens celebrate Malaysia Day every year with great enthusiasm, except during the pandemic, because we want the children to understand what Malaysia and its states are all about.

“We want to broaden their knowledge so that they can have a better understanding of this country,” she told Bernama.

Rohani said kindergartens must be creative in adopting an approach that will attract children’s attention, such as by introducing traditional games of each state, colourful foods or kuih, and activities to help them recognise and colour the flags of the 14 states in Malaysia.

She said all six branches of Tadika Khalifah Intelek will hold the Malaysia Day celebration on Sept 13 with about 200 children.

“Among the activities lined up are playing 11 types of traditional games. These games are useful for children. For example, congkak indirectly teaches them mathematics.

“We hope that introducing traditional games and unique foods from Malaysian states can create a core memory for these children,” she added. - Bernama