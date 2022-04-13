Kindergarten owner charged with exposing 2 children to risk of injury, drowning

MUAR: A private kindergarten owner pleaded not guilty in Sessions Court here today to exposing two children under her care to the risk of injury and drowning two months ago.

Khairuzilawati Ruslan, 57, who is also a teacher at the kindergarten since it began operations in October 2016, made the plea after the two charges against her were read before Judge Irwan Suainbon.

On the first charge, she is alleged to have exposed a three-year-old boy in a manner that was likely to cause injuries to the victim’s head and face.

On the second charge, the woman is accused of allegedly exposing another three-year-old boy in a manner that was likely to cause the victim to drown by covering his nose and mouth with a mini ‘telekung’ (prayer garment).

Both offences were allegedly committed at Tadika Qurnia Genius, at No. 25, Tingkat 1, Jalan Perniagaan Mas Jaya, Jalan Salleh here, between 10.30 am and 4 pm on Feb 7.

The accused is charged under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001 and is punishable under Section 31 (1) of the same act which provides for a fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both, upon conviction.

Judge Irwan set bail at RM10,000 for each charge with one surety and the additional condition that the accused should not approach and harass the victim and prosecution witnesses until the case was completed.

May 12 was set for the remention of the case. — Bernama