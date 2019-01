KEPALA BATAS: A kindergarten manager here parted with RM7,900 after falling prey to a Macau Scam syndicate yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah ( SPT) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 28- year-old woman was at her workplace when she received a call from a “police officer” who told her that she was suspected of committing money laundering.

“She became frightened and transferred the money into a bank account as directed. Only later she realised that she had become a victim of the scam and lodged a police report,” he told reporters here today.

Meanwhile, Barat Daya District police chief Supt A.A Anbalagan said police nabbed a 21-year-old security guard today over two molest cases in Balik Pulau near here yesterday and Thursday.

“The man was arrested in Bayan Lepas. The first victim was aged 21 and the second 23. He followed the victims on his motorcycle at night time and stopped his motorcycle to molest them before fleeing,” he said, adding that the second victim noted his motorcycle registration numbers. — Bernama