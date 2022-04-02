Kindie teacher arrested for allegedly abusing four pupils

JOHOR BAHRU: The police are conducting an investigation on a female teacher for allegedly abusing four of her pupils at a private kindergarten in Muar, recently.

Johor CID chief SAC Shahurinain Jais said the woman, in her late 50s, was detained after she surrendered herself at the Muar Police Station at about 2 am today.

“The teacher is believed to have acted abusively against four boys, aged from three to five years.

“Preliminary police investigations found that the mother of one of the victims on Thursday (March 31) had received a video recording of her son being abused by the teacher.

“The alleged abuse incidents are suspected to have persisted from November last year,” he said in a statement today.

Shahurinain said that all the victims had been sent to the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF), Muar for medical examination.

He said the woman is under remand for six days starting today until Thursday (April 7) to help in the investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

The act provides a fine not exceeding RM20,000 or jail up to 10 years or both, if found guilty. - Bernama