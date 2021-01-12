Kindred spirits share love of music

FOR 70-year-old Mansor Ali, music is his way to express his inner feelings and to connect with others.

He has been giving this expression form in the past two years, busking with friends at the Citta Mall in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

But when the Covid-19 pandemic hit, his music sessions took on a new purpose – to reach out to musicians who have lost their only means of earning an income and are now struggling to make ends meet.

It has also become personal for Mansor. His eldest son Alvin Ariff, 43, recently lost his job, no thanks to the global scourge.

Mansor, a Royal Malaysian Air Force veteran, who plays the drums, draws the crowd with his three-piece outfit. Some generous soul would occasionally drop a fiver or a tenner in the box.

The group of musicians call themselves “Chot and Friends”.

“That leaves the door open to other musicians who may feel like joining us,” he explains to theSun.

The open policy has spread through word-of-mouth and they get a new person at the keyboard or guitar and vocals occasionally.

Mansor’s musical journey began when he was still a teen.

“There was a band that played in my hometown Mantin, in Negri Sembilan. I liked the drums so I asked to be allowed to play, although I was not part of the group,” he recalled.

His love for music continued and when he joined the air force, he was enlisted into its orchestra.

“I developed a more systematic style that helped me turn my love into a craft.”

After he retired when he was still in his 50s, Mansor decided to play professionally, but it was not an easy start.

“I did my first gig in Ampang and we were not paid a single sen,” he said.

But, better than money, he made some lifelong friends.

His bandmate Mohd Zain Hamzah, 58, agrees that with friends around, it is easier to get through rough times.

Mansor reached out to Zain when he was looking for a vocalist. Zain also happens to be a guitarist, so that was a bonus.

Zain was encouraged to enter the music industry as a child when his uncle bought him his first guitar.

“I struggled at first, but with persistence, I taught myself how to play,” he said.

The father of three, whose musical preferences are greatly influenced by Indonesian singer Harvey Malaihollo’s jazz and bossa nova style, made his debut when he was asked to perform at a gig.

“I was shaking like a leaf,” he recalled with a laugh.

Despite not getting paid occasionally, Zain played on, and even went on to entertain royals such as the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

He also had a role in the film industry as assistant production manager.

Alvin Ariff, who used to perform in pubs until the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown effectively shut most of them down for good, makes the occasional appearance.

They perform every weekend and on public holidays. “We can make about RM700 a month,” Mansor said.

“The crowd here is good,” he added as he picked up his drumsticks for yet another session of reggae and classic rock.