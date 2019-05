KUANTAN: Shopping for ‘Baju Raya’ for this year’s Aidilfitri celebration proved to be the sweetest experience for 106 children from two homes here as they have the chance to meet and shop with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

One of the children, Aliah, 10, from the Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Children’s Home, admitted that she was nervous when Sultan Abdullah held her hand while they were using the escalator at the supermarket before His Majesty started asking her several questions.

“His Majesty asked me what to buy and I said ‘Baju Raya’. He told me to pick whatever I want ... actually, I was very shy as I didn’t know how to address him.

“But I did wish His Majesty ‘Selamat Hari Raya’. It was fun because I know His Majesty is someone very important and suddenly I found myself standing beside him and didn’t expect His Majesty to be very friendly,” she told reporters here today.

Aliah was among 106 children from the Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Children’s Home and the Tengku Ampuan Fatimah Children’s Home feted by the CIMB Foundation with Raya shopping trip at a supermarket here.

Earlier Sultan Abdullah was consented to accompany the children to do their Raya shopping and spent an hour with the children who looked very excited to meet him.

Sultan Abdullah who drove his own car to the supermarket was accompanied by his four children, Tengku Amir Nasser, Tengku Puteri Iman Afzan, Puteri Ilisha Ameera and Tengku Puteri Jihan Azizah ‘Athiyatullah.

Also present were CIMB Group chief executive officer Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz and wife Datin Seri Johanna Raja Arshad and CIMB Foundation chief executive officer Datuk Hamidah Naziadin.

Another girl from the Sultanah Hajjah Kalsom Children’s Home, Alisha, 10, said Sultan Abdullah picked a pair of pink ‘Baju Kurung’ for her but she was too nervous that she had forgotten to thank His Majesty.

Meanwhile, Syamil, 11, from the Tengku Ampuan Fatimah Children’s Home said he took the opportunity from the shopping trip to add to his Beyblade collection as well as to buy a pair red ‘Baju Melayu’ and shoes.

“This is my sixth Beyblade ... I want to buy it because we always have (Beyblade) battles at home. When they say we can buy a game, I chose Beyblade,” he said.

For the record, the CIMB Foundation began its Hari Raya Shopping programme from 2013 and has so far spent more than RM400,000 that benefited over 2,000 children from 30 shelter homes and orphanages from around the country.

Established in 2007, the CIMB Foundation has allocated RM140 million to be channelled to 750,000 recipients through 1,157 initiatives to help the less fortunate. — Bernama