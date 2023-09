King and Queen arrive at RMAF base in Subang after completing ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah landed safely at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) base in Subang last night after completing the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ in Sabah and Sarawak.

According to the Istana Negara Facebook, the Royal couple were greeted by Subang RMAF base commander Brigadier General Dr Norazrin Shamsudin and TUDM family members.

The Pemangku Raja Pahang Tengku Mahkota Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah and Tengku Panglima Perang Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah also arrived safely last night.

The ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ was held over a 11-day period and started on Sept 3 in Tawau, Sabah and ended in Teluk Melano, Sarawak yesterday. - Bernama