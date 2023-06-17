King and Queen grace charity golf tournament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today graced the prize presentation and lunch ceremonies held in conjunction with a charity golf tournament at the Tasik Puteri Golf and Country Club in Rawang, Selangor.

Al-Sultan Abdullah was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

According to the official Facebook page of Istana Negara, proceeds from the charity golf tournament would be channeled to Yayasan Fertiliti Tunku Azizah (TAFF) and the proceeds were handed to Raja Permaisuri Agong who is the Life President of TAFF.

“The charity golf tournament was participated by wives of foreign dignitaries in Malaysia, eminent guests and Royalties from Pahang,” said the posting on Facebook.

The Istana Negara Facebook also uploaded a number of snap shots taken during the King and Queen’s arrival and presence at the club during the prize presentation and lunch.-Bernama