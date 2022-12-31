King and Queen wish all Malaysians a blessed New Year

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah extended their 2023 New Year’s greetings and offered their prayers for the wellbeing of the people as well as peace and harmony of the country.

The greetings of the King and Queen was uploaded in Istana Negara’s official Facebook.

“May the people throughout the country be blessed with good health, wealth, prosperity and be protected from any type of disaster,” said the King and Queen in their message.

This year’s new year eve celebrations that was initially planned at Dataran Merdeka here tonight, was called off by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim due to floods in several states and in consideration of issues faced by the people.

The new year eve celebrations will be replaced by a prayer programme with the Prime Minister at the Putra Mosque in Putrajaya starting 6.30 pm today. - Bernama