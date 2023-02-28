King attends closing ceremony of Desert Tiger Military Exercise in UAE

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the closing ceremony of the Desert Tiger Exercise 6/2023 Bilateral Military Training Programme at the Al Hamra FIBUA City, United Arab Emirates (UAE) today.

His Majesty was accompanied by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah and Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah, according to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page.

Also present was the UAE President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Al-Sultan Abdullah’s presence at the ceremony as the Commander in Chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces was at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed, a close friend of the King. Both attended the world’s leading military training institution, the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom, in 1978 and 1979.

The Malaysia-UAE Bilateral Military Training Programme began on Feb 8, 2023, under the sponsorship of the UAE government, involving 14 officers and 116 personnel from the 9th Battalion RAMD (PARA) as well as five officers and 120 personnel from the 61st Battalion UAE Land Forces.

Also present were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Affendi Buang.

His Majesty is currently on a seven-day special visit to the UAE. He is accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah. - Bernama