King attends Conference of Rulers’ meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the second day of the 255th meeting of the Conference of Rulers’ at Istana Negara.

The meeting which started yesterday was chaired by Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

Today’s meeting was also attended by Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah; Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin; Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Syed Putra Jamalullail and Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Almarhum Sultan Badlishah.

Kelantan was represented by the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, Pahang represented by Tengku Arif Temenggong of Pahang Tengku Fahd Mua’adzam Sultan Ahmad Shah and Johor by Regent of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

The Yang Dipertuas Negri of Penang, Malacca, Sabah and Sarawak also attended the two-day meeting.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also attended the meeting and the Malay Rulers were accompanied by the respective mentris besar and the Yang Dipertuas Negri, by the respective chief ministers. — Bernama