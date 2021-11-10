King attends farewell reception, handover of duties of police escort

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the farewell reception and handover of duties ceremony for his police escort at Istana Negara.

According to Istana Negara’s statement on Facebook, the ceremony saw DCP Yahaya Othman handed over the duties as the King’s police escort to SAC Azry Akmar Ayob.

“The management of Istana Negara would like to express our highest gratitude and appreciation to DCP Datuk Yahaya Othman for his deeds and services during his stint at Istana Negara,” the statement read.

Yahaya had been the King’s police escort since 2019 and would begin his new duties as Kuala Lumpur Police deputy chief tomorrow.

In the statement, the management of Istana Negara also congratulated and welcomed Azry Akmar as the new King’s police escort in place of Yahaya.

Azry Akmar has previously served as assistant director of Bukit Aman CID International/MAPO/ Investigation (D3) assistant director. — Bernama