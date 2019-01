KOTA BARU: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Muhammad V, today attended Friday prayers at Masjid Al Sultan Ismail Petra in Kubang Kerian here.

Sultan Muhammad V was welcomed upon arrival by Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob; Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad; state executive councillors and state government officers.

About 2,000 worshippers attended the prayers led by imam Ustaz Abdul Bari Abdullah.

After the prayers, the worshippers attended ‘solat hajat’ prayers for the resumption of duties of Sultan Muhammad V after having been on leave. — Bernama