King attends gathering with Malaysian diaspora in Qatar

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Saturday attended a gathering with the Malaysian diaspora in Doha, Qatar.

According to a statement posted on Istana Negara’s official Facebook page today, Al-Sultan Abdullah was accompanied by Tengku Arif Bendahara Pahang Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah and Tengku Arif Temenggung Pahang Tengku Fahad Mua’adzam Shah.

Also present was the Malaysian Ambassador to Qatar, Zamshari Shaharan.

Al-Sultan Abdullah is on a six-day special visit to Doha at the personal invitation of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in conjunction with the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

His Majesty is scheduled to return home tomorrow (Dec 19). - Bernama