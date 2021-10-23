King attends Sandhurst’s reunion dinner

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) yesterday attended a reunion dinner with his former fellow cadets at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where His Majesty studied between 1978 and 1979.

According to a statement posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, Al-Sultan Abdullah was greeted upon arrival by the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst commandant, Major General Duncan Capps and his wife Robyn Capps as well as Malaysia’s Defence Advisor in the United Kingdom Brigadier General Safwan Ismail.

At the event held at the Indian Army Memorial Room, Sultan Abdullah mingled with his former college mates from SMC 19 intake, recalling their training days.

Also present was His Majesty’s coach Colin John who expressed his pride to be able to meet again with Sultan Abdullah, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“His Majesty’s presence at the ceremony also reflects the close friendship between Al-Sultan Abdullah and his batchmates, that has been established for more than 40 years.

“To continue the tradition, His Majesty expressed his desire to have his two sons, Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah and Tengku Panglima Muda Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah undergo officer cadet training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst next year,” said the statement.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also met and gave words of encouragement to two Malaysian Cadet Officers who are undergoing training at the academy.

Officer Cadet Muhammad Yaasin Kamaruddin and Officer Cadet Muhammad Haikal Mohd Tukiman are scheduled to complete their training at the academy in Dec 2021 and April 2022, respectively.

The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in London is a world-leading military training institution that provides a variety of leadership development training for army officers.

