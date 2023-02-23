King attends second day of 261st Conference of Rulers’ Meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the second day of the 261st edition of the Conference of Rulers’ Meeting at Istana Negara here today.

The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah presided over the meeting.

The meeting was last held on Nov 29-30 last year, chaired by the Yang Dipertuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir.

The two-day meeting is being attended by Sultan Nazrin Shah of Perak, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar of Johor, Tuanku Muhriz of Negeri Sembilan and Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah of Kedah.

Pahang is being represented by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah, while Perlis is represented by Raja Muda Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Kelantan, by Crown Prince Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra.

Also in attendance were the Governor of Penang Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, the Governor of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and the Governor of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. Sarawak is being represented by State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also present.

All the rulers are being accompanied by their respective Menteri Besar, and Governors by their Chief Ministers, except for the Sarawak State Assembly Speaker who was accompanied by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan. - Bernama