King attends second day of 262nd meeting of Conference of Rulers

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah attended the second day of the 262nd edition of the Conference of Rulers’ meeting at Istana Negara, today.

The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, presided over the two-day meeting.

The meeting was last held on Feb 22 and 23 and chaired by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also in attendance are the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah; Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah; Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin; Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah and Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah; the Regent of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan, Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra, were also at the meeting.

Also in attendance are Penang Governor Tun Ahmad Fuzi Abdul Razak, Melaka Governor Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. Sarawak is being represented by State Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nasar.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was also present.

All the rulers were accompanied by their respective menteris besar, while the governors by their chief ministers. The speaker of the Sarawak State Assembly was accompanied by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Rulers are also scheduled to attend the 263rd (Special) Meeting of the Conference of Rulers, at Istana Negara tomorrow, to elect the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. - Bernama