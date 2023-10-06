King attends trooping the colors ceremony

PUTRAJAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah attended the Trooping the Colours ceremony at Dataran Pahlawan Negara, here, today.

The arrival of the royal couple at the venue at 8.30 am was greeted with the national anthem and a 21-gun salute by the 41st Ceremonial battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment led by Lt Col Mohammad Asri Che Wil.

At the same time, five Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) aircraft bearing the Jalur Gemilang national flag as well as the flags of the MAF, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and Army performed a flypast overhead, led by Major Mohd Husni Mohd Tarmizi.

Al-Sultan Abdullah then inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by 57 officers and 862 personnel from the three MAF wings led by the commanding officer of the 12th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, Lt Col Mohd Azamri Abdullah.

Accompanying the march-past was a medley of patriotic songs played by the MAF central band led by Lt Col Muhamad Nor Azizan Yahya.

The one-hour ceremony was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The ceremony is held three times during the five-year reign for each Malay Ruler who is appointed as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, namely the first, third and fifth year.-Bernama