King attends Yasin recital in conjunction with 216th Police Day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today attended a ‘Yassin’ recital, ‘tahlil’ and ‘doa selamat’ in conjunction with the 216th Police Day at the Bukit Aman Mosque here.

His Majesty was greeted by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail upon his arrival at the mosque at 12.40 pm.

Also present were Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Hussain, Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan, senior officers and personnel.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and former Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mazlan Mansor were also present.

His Majesty also performed Friday prayers at the mosque along with about 1,000 people, among them police officers and personnel.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department deputy director (Religion and Counselling) Datuk Ghazali Daud led the prayers and delivered a Friday sermon entitled ‘Ramadan Dinanti, Keamanan Dinikmati’.

The commemoration themed ‘Polis dan Masyarakat Berpisah Tiada’ is held every March 25, in appreciation of the police force for their dedicated service in shouldering the trust and responsibility of maintaining peace and security of the country.

The special events to commemorate the 216th Police Day will be held at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here this Monday. - Bernama