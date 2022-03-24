King attends Yasin, tahlil recital in conjunction with 215th Police Day

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today attended the Yasin and tahlil recital in conjunction with the 215th Police Day celebrations, at the Bukit Aman Mosque, here.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Razarudin Hussain, senior officers as well as members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

The ceremony was also attended by Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and former Inspector-General of Police Tun Hanif Omar.

The Yasin and tahlil recital was led by Bukit Aman Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance assistant director (Religion and Counseling), SAC Ghazali Daud who is also Bukit Aman Mosque Grand Imam.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also joined 500 other congregants to perform the zuhur prayer before leaving the mosque at about 1.50pm. - Bernama