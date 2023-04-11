King: Be grateful for peace, freedom in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians should be grateful for the peace and freedom enjoyed by the country today, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said.

His Majesty said the blessings of peace and freedom should not be marred by polemics stoking the flames of animosity, as disputes and wars would only destroy the dreams and future of a nation and ultimately result in the destruction of the entire community.

“The world is dealing with a number of crises that have a direct impact on the young generation’s future. In my opinion, armed conflict, war, and discord are the greatest threats to the future of the younger generation and the world.

“...since the end of World War II in 1945, the world has never been at peace due to conflicts, disputes, and wars that have occurred in various parts of the globe.

“Despite the catastrophic property destruction, the loss of millions of lives, humanitarian conflicts, and the destruction of the world’s ecological system, people continue to refuse to learn from history,” he said in his royal address at the Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) 204th convocation ceremony here today.



Expressing sadness and concern over the current crisis in Palestine, which has claimed hundreds of lives, His Majesty prayed that Allah SWT grant the Palestinian people protection and fortitude, as well as peace, in the land of Palestine.

Drawing lessons from the plight of the Palestinian people, Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is also the UniKL Chancellor, said the younger generation in the country should continue to acquire knowledge because education is a powerful force capable of instilling good values and rejecting all forms of violence.

“In addition to acquiring as much knowledge as possible, the country’s younger generation must be educated and nurtured with a strong sense of patriotism to always stand firm and uphold the principle of loyalty to the King and the beloved country.

“They should also be inculcated with democratic values that defend national identity, religion, national sovereignty, and the supremacy of the Constitution so that our beloved homeland is not pawned off to foreign powers,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said that as the heirs of the nation, the younger generation should be the primary force in shaping the nation’s future and must not only excel academically but also possess a wide range of skills as well as a good character and noble personality.-Bernama