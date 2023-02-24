King calls on govt to intesify efforts to curb crimes, protect country’s sovereignty

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has called on the government, particularly law enforcement agencies, to intensify their efforts to curb the smuggling of drugs and illegal substances, illegal immigrants, and intrusion into the country’s borders.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Major General Datuk Zahari Mohd Ariffin said His Majesty also urged the people to assist the government and law enforcement agencies to curb criminal activities at the national border or in their respective areas.

“This is because the government will not compromise on issues of national security as well as the country’s sovereignty and the people’s welfare.

“His Majesty also urged the people to pray for the country’s sovereignty to always be protected,” he said in a statement today.

Zahari said Al-Sultan Abdullah, as the supreme commander of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) also congratulated the MAF on their success to cripple ketum leaves smuggling syndicate in Kuala Nerang, Kedah recently.

His Majesty said that the MAF Army Operations Team’s swiftness and efficiency in carrying out their duties and responsibilities should be appreciated and praised.

“Al Sultan Abdullah also expressed his support and appreciation for the good efforts and firm actions of the government and related enforcement agencies in combating cross-border and organised crime syndicates at the national borders,” according to the statement.

On Wednesday, the 2nd Infantry Brigade seized about one tonnes of ketum leaves worth RM38,000, believed to be smuggled out on a multi-purpose vehicle bearing Thai registration number plates, during a patrol on the Malaysia-Thailand border. - Bernama