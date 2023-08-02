King calls on Malaysians to help the needy, victims of disasters

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called on Malaysians to extend a helping hand and necessary assistance to the needy, including those greatly affected by floods.

“Let’s help where we can...I would like to personally thank those individuals and agencies who have done a lot to help,” he told reporters after visiting flood victims at the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Rendah Agama (SRA) Ubudiah Al-Jariah in Taman Guru here today.

Accompanied by his son, Tengku Panglima Raja Col Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah, His Majesty also visited the victims housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bunut Rendang and Kolej Kemahiran Tinggi MARA (KKTM) here.

The King also prayed that the flood situation would improve soon and that those affected would be patient and persevere in facing the situation.

During the visits, His Majesty also presented his personal donation, as well as food supplies, personal hygiene and prayer kits to the victims.

The floods which hit Kuantan and Pekan in Pahang since Feb 6 had affected 5,160 residents so far.

Meanwhile, Al-Sultan Abdullah also said prayers and assistance should also be extended to the people in Turkiye and Syria who were affected by the strong earthquake that struck the countries on Monday.

“I hope we can organise solat hajat and pray for those who lost their lives. We are deeply saddened by the tragedy,” he said. - Bernama