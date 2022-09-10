King calls on undergraduates, youths to equip themselves with knowledge

SHAH ALAM: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today called on undergraduates and youths in the country to be equipped with knowledge and skills to prepare for an uncertain future.

Al-Sultan Abdullah who is Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) chancellor, said it was important for them to be proficient with the latest technology which is necessary not only for social purposes but to help pave the way to a bright future for country.

“The knowledge gained will allow young people to know the difference between good and evil as well as promote universal well-being.

“I am confident that when Malaysians are equipped with knowledge and skills, we will be wiser in making decisions and taking actions,“ His Majesty said in his speech at the 94th UiTM Convocation Ceremony at Dewan Agung Tuanku Canselor at Shah Alam here today.

Also present at the ceremony was UiTM pro-chancellor, Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said, without knowledge development the world would not change and one’s dignity and self-worth are often related to the knowledge and skills acquired.

“In verse 11 of Surah Al-Mujadalah, we are told Allah SWT will elevate those of you who are faithful, and exalt in degree those who have been granted knowledge.

“As such, the development, progress and civilisation of a nation are always linked and limited by the mastery level in education and knowledge among the community,“ said His Majesty.

He said it was most appropriate that education be made the nation’s main agenda and it must be empowered with the passage of time.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah conferred the title of Emeritus Professor on Dr Normah Omar who is the founder of UiTM’s Accounting Research Institute (ARI).

“She has made a name for herself through her expertise in the fields of corporate integrity, governance and Islamic financial criminology.

“She has been deeply involved with various government agencies, professional and corporate bodies at both national and international levels in developing a governance and corporate integrity rating system.

“This award is befitting of her expertise and contribution to UiTM and the country. I congratulate her for the award” said His Majesty.

The 94th UiTM convocation ceremony being held face-to-face from today until Sept 29 involves 23,359 graduands from Shah Alam, Sarawak and Sabah branch campuses. - Bernama