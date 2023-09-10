King calls on world powers to help stop fighting in Palestine

KUALA LUMPUR: The international community and world powers must take up the responsibility to immediately halt the fighting in Palestine, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah said today.

This measure is necessary to ensure peace and stability and prevent further bloodshed in that country, said His Majesty in a message conveyed in a statement by Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara, Maj Gen Datuk Zahari Mohd Ariffin.

“His Majesty has expressed sorrow and concern over the latest conflict in Palestine that has claimed hundreds of lives on both sides,” Zahari said with reference to the fighting between the Israeli regime and Hamas which is in power in Gaza.

Zahari said Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed support for the Malaysian government’s call for the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to stop all acts of violence, while also respecting and protecting the lives of civilians.

“His Majesty has called on Islamic countries and, in particular, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to work together to address the suffering and challenges faced by Palestine,” he said.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the denial of the basic rights of the Palestinian people, especially the establishment of an independent and sovereign state, as well as the ongoing oppression were the root causes of the continued Israel-Palestine tensions, he said.

Besides, the Palestinian people have long been under the shadow of illegal occupation, restrictions and suffering, and the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, he said.

Zahari said His Majesty emphasised that Malaysia and its people always stand in solidarity with Palestine and urged all citizens to continue to uphold the principles of justice and respect, and oppose any form of violence and oppression against fellow humans.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah called on all Malaysians, regardless of their ethnicity and religion, to join His Majesty in praying, according to their respective beliefs, for an immediate halt to the latest conflict and violence.

His Majesty also prayed for the protection of the Palestinian people and the liberation of their homeland from the occupation and oppression of the Israeli regime, he said.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah also called for the holding of special prayers at mosques and surau and in private homes in the country to seek Allah’s blessings in safeguarding the well-being of the Palestinian people.-Bernama