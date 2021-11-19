King confers 2021 Federal Territory awards to 163 individuals

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today conferred the 2021 Federal Territory awards, honours and medals on 163 individuals at Istana Negara, here.

Also present was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim was also in attendance.

Deputy Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar led the list of nine recipients of the Darjah Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri.

The other SMW recipients were Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU) director-general Datuk Seri Dr Yusof Ismail, National Centre of Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Sallehhuddin Hassan, Kuala Lumpur City Hall ( DBKL) former director-general Datuk Seri Dr Noordin Ab Razak and DBKL advisory board member Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Mohd Rafique.

Also on the list were National Heart Institute physician Datuk Seri Dr Balachandran Kandasamy, Malaysian Advanced Acute Internal Medicine and Ultrasound Society president Datuk Seri Prof Dr Paras Doshi, Mah Sing Group Berhad executive director Datuk Seri Leong Yuet Mei and Jankah Corporation managing director Datuk Seri Gong Zen Chiang.

Meanwhile, Science, Technology and Innovation Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim was among 38 recipients of the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) award which carries the title of ‘Datuk’.

Among the PMW recipients were Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department director Datuk Mohd Ajib Ismail, Federal Territories mufti Datuk Dr Luqman Abdullah, former national badminton players Datuk Abdul Rashid Mohd Sidek and Datuk Cheah Soon Kit, and Malaysian Seven Continents Exploration Club president Datuk Muhamad Muqharabbin Mokhtarrudin.

Cultural arts activist Datuk Yusry Abdul Halim, Kampong Bharu Development Corporation chief executive officer Datuk Lokman Omar and Federal Territory Land and Mines director Datuk Muhammad Yasir Yahya were also conferred the PMW.

In addition, 22 individuals were awarded the Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW), 41 received the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW), 18 were awarded the Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW) and 35 received the Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PPW).

The first session of the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the 2021 Federal Territory Day celebration was held on March 23.

The ceremony today was conducted in the new norm with strict adherence to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set and seats at Balairong Seri were arranged accordingly to ensure physical distancing. — Bernama