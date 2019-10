PUTRAJAYA: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah conferred the award of Panglima Setia Angkatan Tentera (PSAT) to Army West Field Commander Major General Datuk Ahmad Nasir Abd Rahman.

Ahmad Nasir led the list of 275 recipients of several Armed Forces Warrior Awards at the investiture ceremony, which entered the second day at Istana Malawati here today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred the PSAT award to eight other recipients, the Pahlawan Angkatan Tentera award to 38 recipients, Kesatria Angkatan Tentera award (112 recipients) and Bentara Angkatan Tentera award (116 recipients).

Also present at the ceremony were Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong and Armed Forces chief General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin. — Bernama