King confers Datuk Kurnia titles on four individuals

KUANTAN: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) conferred the Datuk Kurnia titles on four individuals effective Oct 27.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of the Sultan of Pahang Datuk Ahmad Khirrizal Ab Rahman in a statement today said that Bharat Group Managing Director Datuk Seri Vinod Kumar Agawal was awarded the Datuk Kurnia Ekram title.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah, who is the Sultan of Pahang, also conferred the Datuk Kurnia Wira to Commanding Officer of the Third Battalion of the 505 Territorial Army Regiment, Lt Col Datuk Dr Ir Thong Kok Sing.

The title of Datuk Kurnia Bistari was conferred on Maran District Cultural Body Chairman Datuk Mohamed Ariffin Awang Ismail while former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pahang FC Datuk Akhbar V.V.Abu was awarded the Datuk Kurnia Arjuna title.

Ahmad Khirrizal said the conferment of the title is in accordance with Article 28 (Part One) of the Pahang State Constitution.

-Bernama