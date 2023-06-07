King confers Johan Mangku Negara award to Jakim DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today accorded the Darjah Johan Mangku Negara (JMN) award to the director-general of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff.

Hakimah led the list of another 300 recipients of federal awards, medals and honours in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at an investiture ceremony at Istana Negara here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Other recipients of the JMN award were former director-general of the Skills Development Department Datuk Zaihan Shukri, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin Arts and Heritage Centre director Assoc Prof Dr Sahar Sa’di Hashim, Universiti Malaya deputy vice-chancellor Prof Dr Kamila Ghazali, and former director of Health Ministry’s Engineering Services Division Ir Tauran Zaidi Ahmad Zaidi.

At the investiture, Al-Sultan Abdullah also conferred the Darjah Johan Setia Diraja (JSD) to Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department deputy director (General Operations Force) Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim, as well as Darjah Johan Setia Makhota (JSM) award to 44 individuals.

Istana Negara Press Liaison Officer Mohd Husni Yusop received the Bintang Kesatria Setia Diraja (KSD) award, while 57 others were conferred with Bintang Kesatria Mangku Negara (KMN) award.

TV3 newsreader Pang Chinn Fei and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) personality Terrence Joseph Dass are among 60 individuals who received the Bintang Ahli Mangku Negara (AMN) award.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also accorded the Pingat Pangkuan Negara (PPN) medal to 65 individuals and Pingat Bentara Setia Diraja (BSD) medal to 67 others.

The investiture ceremony was also attended by Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. -Bernama