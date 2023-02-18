King confident relations with Germany will grow progressively

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed confidence that relations between Malaysia and Germany will grow progressively in the years to come.

In his speech at the state banquet held in honour of visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, Elke Budenbender to Malaysia, Al-Sultan Abdullah hoped Steinmeier’s historic visit will open new windows of opportunity for greater cooperation between the two countries.

“Your (Steinmeier) visit to Malaysia marks the continued deepening relationship between our countries. I am confident that this friendship which we greatly treasure, will continue to deepen and prosper,” said His Majesty.

According to Al-Sultan Abdullah, to this day, Malaysia and Germany are growing closer than ever, owing to friendly relations and cooperation.

He said Malaysia and Germany have jointly developed numerous projects which enabled the two nations to prosper and grow.

“These include projects in the automotive industry, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, information technology, education and various other areas that are being successfully implemented.

“Indeed, Malaysia and Germany have enjoyed mutually beneficial relations for 66 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1957,” he said.

Also present at the banquet hosted by Al-Sultan Abdullah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah were prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as well as Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Earlier yesterday, Steinmeier met Anwar to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries.

Steinmeier was received by Anwar at Perdana Putra, which houses the Prime Minister’s Office, at about 5.15 pm.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement on Thursday announced that Steinmeier’s visit would provide the best opportunity for Malaysia and Germany to strengthen ties and cooperation in various fields.

The last state visit involving a German President to Malaysia was 26 years ago, in April 1997.

Germany is Malaysia’s largest trading partner among European Union (EU) countries. In 2022, the value of Malaysia’s trade with Germany amounted to RM59.87 billion, an increase of 10.9 per cent compared to RM53.99 billion (US$13.03 billion) in 2021. - Bernama