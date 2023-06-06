King congratulates centenarian Kamala Das on her 100th birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah conveyed his congratulations to centenarian Kamala Das today on her 100th birthday yesterday.

According to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his joy that Kamala Das was blessed with good health and longevity as she was able to celebrate her birthday with her family yesterday, which was also the King’s official birthday.

Born on June 5, 1923 in Tapah, Perak, Kamala Das, is the mother of Datuk George Das, a former sportswriter.

His Majesty also took the opportunity to congratulate other Malaysians who are celebrating their 100th birthday this year and prayed that they are continued to be blessed and protected by Allah SWT.

The King also advised Malaysians to respect their elders and honour their sacrifices in nurturing, educating and bringing them up all this while.

“Do good and be charitable to them with sincerity and love,” His Majesty said. - Bernama