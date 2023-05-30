King congratulates Erdogan on re-election

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has conveyed his congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as the President of Turkiye.

According to a post on the Istana Negara Facebook page, His Majesty expressed hope that Malaysia and Turkiye can continue to work closely to bring progress and prosperity to both countries and their people.

Al-Sultan Abdullah had also personally sent a letter of congratulations to Erdogan.

On Sunday (May 28), Erdogan won a decisive election by defeating his challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Malaysia and Turkiye have established diplomatic ties since 1964.

Last year, Turkiye was Malaysia’s largest trading partner and export destination as well as the sixth largest source of imports among West Asian countries. -Bernama