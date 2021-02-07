King congratulates Nur Athirah, Putera Aiman

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today congratulated Nur Athirah Mohamad Zaini and Putera Aiman Abdul Rasyid on their recent success in securing second place worldwide after attaining a high score in the Certified Accounting Technician (CAT) examination.

According to a statement posted on Istana Negara’s Facebook page, His Majesty also expressed his joy and pride over the students’ achievement that has made the country proud.

“Their success proves that Malaysia is more than capable of producing high-achieving individuals of international standards and calibre.

“This remarkable achievement also demonstrates that with unrelenting dedication, unwavering commitment and a fighting spirit, Malaysians are able to compete and succeed at international levels,” said the statement.

The King hoped that the achievement would inspire and motivate all Malaysians, especially the youths, to strive and work harder in their respective fields to achieve success.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also wished Nur Athirah and Putera Aiman, great success and prayed for their continued success.

Nur Athirah dan Putera Aiman, both aged 19, won top place at the national level and second in the world for their paper entitled ‘Maintaining Financial Records (FA2)’

They sat for the examination in December, last year.

The Pahang-born Nur Athirah is a student at INTEC Education College in Shah Alam, Selangor while Putera Aiman is a student at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), Shah Alam. -Bernama