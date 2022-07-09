King conveys appreciation to those who helped during Baling floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed his appreciation to the state governments, federal government, government agencies, security personnel, private companies and individuals who took immediate action to help flood victims in Baling, Kedah.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said His Majesty also expressed his sadness over the occurrence of floods in several villages in the district on Monday, which claimed three lives while more than 1,400 people had to be evacuated to relief centres.

“His Majesty expressed his condolences to the family of the three victims and hoped that they would remain patient and resilient in coping with the loss.

“Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed hope that the affected residents, especially those who have lost their homes, will be patient in facing this difficult time. His Majesty advised the residents in the area to always be vigilant and prioritise their safety and of their family,“ he said in statement today.

The floods and water surge phenomenon affected 12 villages in Baling, namely Kampung Iboi, Kampung Lata Celak, Kampung Padang Empang, Kampung Bukit Iboi, Kampung Masjid Iboi, Kampung Bendang Padang, Kampung Bendang Bechah, Kampung Tok Saba, Kampung Hangus, Kampung Bukit Tinggi, Kampung Pisang Clinic and Kampung Sadik.

Three members of a family aged between 14 and 53, including a pregnant woman, were killed in the floods when their house in Kampung Iboi was swept by the current.

Ahmad Fadil said that mosques throughout the state of Pahang had carried out collections during Friday prayers yesterday to be donated to the flood victims.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah called on the government and non-governmental organisations to provide assistance to the affected people to ease their burden.

“His Majesty invites the people to pray that Malaysia would continue to be blessed and protected against all threats and calamities,“ he said. - Bernama