King conveys condolences to Sahak Md Yassim’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) has conveyed his condolences to the family of national sepak takraw legend, Sahak Md Yassim who died yesterday (June 7).

Istana Negara, through its official social media site, stated that His Majesty also expressed sadness over the passing and hoped that the family would remain patient and strong during this difficult time.

“His Majesty highly praised and appreciated Sahak’s devotion, service and sacrifice to the country and described his passing as a great loss to the sport of sepak takraw in the country.

“His Majesty also prays that his soul to be blessed by Allah and placed among the righteous,” read the statement.

Sahak, better known as Pak Sahak, 74, from Kampung Nuri, Johol, Negeri Sembilan, died at 3.30pm yesterday at his residence in Taman Bunga Raya, Setapak here.

During his heyday, Sahak, a former military man, has represented Malaysia in numerous tournaments including the SEAP Games (SEA Games), Khir Johari Gold Cup, Tunku Abdul Rahman Cup, Tun Razak Cup, Tan Seri Jamil Rais Cup and King’s Cup. -Bernama