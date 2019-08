KUALA LUMPUR: Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today publicly thanked the Raja Permaisuri Agong for her hard work in making a success of his installation as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

His Majesty said the Queen, Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, had contributed greatly to the preparations to ensure that the ceremony went smoothly.

“I would like to personally thank my beloved wife for giving her focus and attention to the preparations to ensure everything was carried out to perfection,” he said when opening the Pameran Raja Kita exhibition at Muzium Diraja here.

“I believe we have benefited a lot from the Raja Permaisuri,“ said Sultan Abdullah.

His Majesty’s public acknowledgement of the Queen’s effort took an even sweeter note when he disclosed that today is the birthday of Tunku Azizah.

“I would also like to announce here that today, Aug 5, is the birthday of the Raja Permaisuri. Let’s pray for my wife to have a long life, to excel at cooking, much more which we can learn from her, to always be in good health and be blessed by Allah,“ he said.

Sultan Abdullah also expressed his appreciation to the Cabinet, Istana Negara staff and all other parties which were involved in the installation ceremony.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad), Deputy Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail), the Cabinet, especially Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa who was responsible for managing the preparations, the Prime Minister’s Office, the office of the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister and also Istana Negara,“ His Majesty said.

The installation of the King was held last Tuesday at Istana Negara in a ceremony that was steeped in Malay Sultanate tradition.

After Sultan Abdullah had finished speaking, Tunku Azizah struck the gong three times to mark the opening of the exhibition.

A total of 198 items from the personal collection of Their Majesties, including their wedding gifts and documents, and royal regalia on loan from Istana Negara, the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Muzium Sultan Abu Bakar, Istana Abdulaziz and Istana Abu Bakar, are on display at the exhibition. — Bernama