KOTA KINABALU: The principal registry of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak can be relocated to any place in Sabah or Sarawak as determined by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong acting on the advice of the prime minister, the Sabah Law Society (SLS) said today.

SLS president Brenndon Keith Soh said this was provided for in Article 121 (4) of the Federal Constitution.

The prime minister shall consult the chief ministers of Sabah and Sarawak and the Chief Judge of the High Court, but the decision is ultimately that of the prime minister, he said in a statement here.

SLS will respect the decision of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong acting on the informed advice of the prime minister in accordance with Article 121 (4), he said.

Soh said moving forward, SLS would advocate that the acceptance of where the principal registry of the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak is located can be resolved with reciprocal understanding, respect and consensus among the stakeholders. — Bernama