King describes floods in KL similar to disaster in 1971 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has described the flood situation in the federal capital last night as similar to the major floods disaster that occurred in 1971.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said after 50 years of the incident, Malaysians should take it as a lesson and be prepared to deal with the flood situation, especially in December and January.

His Majesty said this after visiting flood victims at the Sultan Sulaiman Club evacuation centre here at about 11.30 am today.

During his visit, His Majesty also expressed his sympathy for the victims and advised them to continue to be patient in facing this difficult time.

“I am still reviewing the situation from time to time and in the meantime, I hope all of you will remain patient and accept (the flood disaster) as fate.

“Take care of your health, take care of all the children,” said His Majesty.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also hoped that the government would provide the best possible assistance to all victims involved.

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on Istana Negara Facebook page, His Majesty said various assistance should be channelled to flood victims nationwide as quickly as possible, including sufficient tents at relief centres.

“His Majesty advised the people to abide by all advice and instructions issued by the government for the safety of themselves and their loved ones,” the statement read.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also invited the people to join him to pray that the weather condition and flood situation will improve, and that the major floods in 1971 will not recur.

During his visit, His Majesty also presented donations to the flood victims taking shelter at four more relief centres, namely Dewan Hamzah in Dang Wangi; Sentul Community Centre; SRJK Tamil Saraswathy; and Dewan Sri Endah Seputeh in Brickfields.

According to Istana Negara, Al-Sultan Abdullah’s unprecedented visit to the evacuation centres was a reflection of his care and love for his people. — Bernama