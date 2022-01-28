King discharged from IJN

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) was discharged from the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 11 am today.

The matter was confirmed by the Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin when contacted by Bernama.

His Majesty had been undergoing a health check-up and follow-up treatment at the IJN since last Saturday.

Ahmad Fadil, in a statement on Sunday, said the health check-up and follow-up treatment was related to an intervention treatment on knee and ankle joints which Al-Sultan Abdullah underwent at IJN on Sept 24, 2020.

According to Ahmad Fadil, the intervention was done after a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan showed injuries to Al-Sultan Abdullah’s knee and ankle joints while partaking in sports.

Meanwhile, Istana Negara through its official Facebook page said Al-Sultan Abdullah was accompanied by the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah when he left the institute this morning.

“His Majesty expresses his heartfelt thanks to the people who have prayed for his wellbeing,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Al-Sultan Abdullah performed the Friday prayers at the palace’s main surau today. — Bernama