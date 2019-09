CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah expressed his satisfaction following his two-day visit here that began yesterday.

This was Al-Sultan Abdullah’s maiden visit to the highland after being officially installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the place was no stranger to His Majesty as he has visited here often while he was still the Regent of Pahang.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said during the visit he had the opportunity to see for himself the development in the area and the problematic projects as well as the renovation and upgrading works carried out at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Golf Club.

His Majesty told Bernama that his satisfaction increased with the opportunity to interact with the local people including the Orang Asli community in Kampung Sungai Ruil and local leaders today.

Yesterday, Al-Sultan Abdullah inspected the site of Sungai Ichat illegal land encroachment in Kuala Terla water catchment area and demanded that the irresponsible action be stopped immediately.

His Majesty also consented to conduct aerial tour this afternoon for a better view of the current development being carried out at the popular tourist destination as well as the illegal land encroachment.

During the tour, His Majesty expressed his admiration towards the beauty of the nature.

“Blanket of forest, this is ‘amanah’ (trust),” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

In keeping with Al-Sultan Abdullah’s decree that all parties to put aside political differences for the betterment and development of the community, Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Noor from the Barisan Nasional and Tanah Rata assemblyman Chiong Yoke Kong from DAP, were both present during His Majesty’s visit. — Bernama