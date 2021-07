KUALA LUMPUR: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed his condolences to the family of former national professional golfer Zainal Abidin Mohamed Yusof who died today.

Istana Negara, in a post on its official Facebook account, stated that His Majesty also expressed his sadness over the passing of Zainal Abidin, 78, and hoped that his entire family will be patient and strong in their moment of bereavement.

“Allahyarham’s (the late Zainal Abidin’s) service and devotion to the country are highly appreciated and his passing is a great loss to the sport of golf in the country,“ the palace said.

Zainal Abidin was a leading golfer in the 60s to the 80s and had represented Malaysia at the World Cup Golf Championships five times as well as the Dunhill Cup at St Andrews, Scotland.

He hailed from Ipoh, Perak, and was well known as a professional golfer along with his siblings, Khairudin Yusof, Sahabuddin Yusof and Nazamuddin Yusof. — Bernama