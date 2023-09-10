King gives consent to 17 laws passed by Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has given his consent to the 17 laws that were passed during the Second Meeting of the Second Session of the 15th Parliament, held from May 22 to June 15.

The matter was informed by Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul before the Question for Oral Answers session during the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

He said the laws were the Finance Act 2023, the Road Transport (Amendment) Act 2023, the Land Public Transport (Amendment) Act 2023 and the Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (Amendment) Act 2023.

“The others were the Abolition of the Mandatory Death Penalty Act 2023, the Review of Sentence of Death and Imprisonment for Natural Life (Temporary Jurisdiction of the Federal Court) Act 2023, the Sexual Offences Against Children (Amendment) Act 2023, and the Evidence of Child Witness (Amendment) Act 2023.

“The Fees (Department of Broadcasting, Malaysia) (Confirmation) Act 2023, the Renewable Energy (Amendment) Act 2023, the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Amendment) Act 2023, the Penal Code (Amendment) (No 2) 2023, and Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No 2) 2023,” he said.

His Majesty also consented to the Mental Health (Amendment) Act 2023, the Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (Amendment) Act 2023, the Insolvency (Amendment) Act 2023 and the Printing of Quranic Texts (Amendment) Act 2023.

Johari also informed of a message from Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on the approval by the Senate of nine bills without amendment.

The bills were the Insolvency (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Printing of Quranic Texts (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Penal Code (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill 2023, the Criminal Procedure Code (Amendment) (No. 2) 2023 and the Mental Health (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Also passed were the Malaysia Cooperative Societies Commission (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Renewable Energy (Amendment) Bill 2023, the Sustainable Energy Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Fees (Department of Broadcasting, Malaysia) (Confirmation) Bill 2023. - Bernama